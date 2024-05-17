Home intruder stabbed to death after shooting Florida woman in face: Deputies

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A man was stabbed to death after he entered a couple's home and shot a woman in the face in Highlands County Thursday night, deputies said.

The Highlands County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to the home on Joe Hilton Street in Avon Park around 8:30 p.m. after receiving a call about a "suspicious incident."

When they arrived, deputies said they found the victims, a man and a woman who are both 69, with serious injuries.

The male victim said another person, who deputies identified as Lindsey Glenn, 62, was dead inside the home. Deputies said Glenn used a "ruse" to gain entry into the home, and once he was inside, shot the woman in the face.

After the shooting, the male homeowner armed himself with a garden knife and stabbed Glenn, according to deputies. Sheriff Paul Blackman said Glenn was "cut to pieces" by the time deputies could get to him.

Glenn had been convicted of 12 different felonies, including robbery and burglary.

Deputies said the woman is in stable condition at a trauma center, while the man was treated at a local hospital and released. The investigation is still ongoing.