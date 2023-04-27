Hardee County grandmother headed to inpatient mental health facility after forgetting granddaughter in hot car

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — On Thursday, a Hardee County judge granted a motion to allow Tracey Nix to go to an inpatient mental health facility outside of the county -- in St. Cloud, Florida.

Nix's husband of 41 years, Ney Nix, spoke at the hearing, saying his wife hasn't talked about what happened after she forgot their 7-month-old granddaughter Uriel Schock in the back seat of her car in November 2022.

“I would just like to see her get help and would like to see her come back to whatever normal will be," Ney said.

RECOMMENDED: Toddler drowns, infant left in hot car less than a year apart at grandma’s house

Throughout the hearing, Kaila, Tracey and Ney's daughter and Uriel's mother, looked on in tears.

Tracey's attorney Drew Davis said his client was having a "greatly difficult time" discussing what happened not only with her husband but with her attorneys, making it difficult to prepare for trial.

The plan is for Tracey to be admitted to The Blackberry Center in St. Cloud for inpatient treatment on April 28 for 30 days.

The judge's concern was that she could check herself out at any time. But pre-trial release agreed to call the treatment center every day, including on weekends, to make sure she is still there.

Tracey did not speak and kept her head down for most of the hearing.

At the end, Kaila went up to her mother, who she has not spoken with since Tracey was charged in her daughter's death, and hugged her, crying. She then went up her father and gave him a hug.

The I-Team contacted Kaila after the hearing and she said, "I chose to hug her to say goodbye to my mother because things are too far gone, and so while it might've looked as a hug of support, I don't know when and if I will ever touch or look or be near her in such a way again. So I treated her like I treated my son as I removed him off of life support. I hugged her and I told her that I loved her regardless because I knew it was goodbye. I knew it was goodbye."

The next pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 22.