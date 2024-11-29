Georgia man accused of kidnapping 4-year-olds arrested in Florida

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. — Florida deputies arrested a man who is accused of kidnapping two children in Georgia on Wednesday.

The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office said on Nov. 27, deputies intercepted a stolen vehicle tied to a BOLO (be on the lookout) alert out of Henry County for the kidnapped 4-year-olds.

Deputies spotted the vehicle on Highway 17 and attempted a traffic stop. Officials said the driver, Jerome Ralph Garvin, refused to comply, which led to a pursuit before he abandoned the moving vehicle with the kids still inside.

Deputies and the Arcadia Police Department then tracked him down, and he was apprehended. The two children were rescued safely by officials.

Garvin is facing charges of kidnapping/child neglect, grand theft of a motor vehicle, resisting arrest and more.