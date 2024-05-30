Burn ban in effect for Hardee County following Wednesday brush fire

HARDEE COUNTY, Fla. — A burn ban will be in effect in Hardee County after a Wednesday brush fire.

Starting Thursday, May 30th, a burn ban will be in effect for all areas of Hardee County along with the municipalities of Wauchula, Bowling Green, and Zolfo Springs, the Hardee County Fire Rescue said.

The ban prohibits open burning and the use of fireworks. HCFR wrote on social media that the burn ban includes, but is not limited to, all outdoor burning of yard trash, vegetation, grass, lumber, trees, household paper products, and debris.

All bonfires, campfires, warming fires, fires in outdoor fireplaces, outdoor pyrotechnic displays, and open cooking fires are also prohibited, the social media post said.

HCFR said that only permitted burn authorizations from the Division of Forestry are allowed.

For more information, contact Hardee County Fire Rescue at 863-773-4362.

To report burn ban violations, call the Hardee County Sheriff's Office at 863-773-4144.