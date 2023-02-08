Watch Now
15-year-old arrested for shooting, killing 17-year-old at DeSoto County Fair

Posted at 11:22 AM, Feb 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-08 11:22:24-05

ARCADIA, Fla. — Arcadia Police said on Wednesday that a 15-year-old is in custody for the murder of a 17-year-old who was shot at the DeSoto County Fair over the weekend.

Daniel Rodriguez-Lopez was shot just before 9 p.m. on Saturday. Police said he was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The suspect, a 15-year-old boy, and the victim knew each other, according to ABC Action News' sister station Fox4.

ABC Action News is not naming the suspect because he's a minor.

