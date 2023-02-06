Teen fatally shot at DeSoto County Fair; shooter wanted

ARCADIA, Fla. — A teenager was fatally shot at the DeSoto County Fair on Saturday night, police said.

The Arcadia Police Department said in a statement that the shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Police said the 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

The shooting appeared to be an isolated incident and there was no further threat to the public, police said.

Police are looking for the person who recorded a video of the incident that's circulating online, as well as three other people who they believe may have information.

Because of the fatal shooting, the DeSoto County Fair Association closed the midway Sunday and said the only events taking place would be a livestock grooming contest and a Jr. Miss DeSoto County Pageant. The pageant would be limited to contestants, exhibitors and family members, the association said in a statement.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 863-494-2222.

Arcadia is located almost 90 miles (145 kilometers) southeast of Tampa. It is home to the state's oldest rodeo event, the Arcadia All-Florida Championship Rodeo.