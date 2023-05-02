2 adults charged after 9-year-old found living in filth: Highlands Sheriff

AVON PARK, Fla. — What started as a search for a missing child has ended up with the child's parents child with aggravated child abuse in Highlands County.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, Jack Percy Young, 54, and his live-in girlfriend, Ashlee Nicole Marshall, 34, face the charge after a nine-year-old grandson of Young's ran away and then his alleged living conditions were discovered.

The sheriff's office said the case started on April 14 when the child went missing and "sparked a massive search operation" in the county. The boy was later found hiding under a car in a neighbor's yard and placed in the custody of the Department of Children and Families.

When detectives searched Young's home in Avon Park, they reported finding the room filthy and had an "overwhelming" smell of urine. Detectives said the room was built out of plywood, had holes in the wall large enough for insects and rodents to enter, had an egg crate-style piece of thin foam with no pillow or blankets, and no toys or personal items of any kind.

According to the Highland County Sheriff's Office, the door to the room was "a piece of plywood that was impossible for the boy to move when it was blocking the door."

One Special Victim's Unit detective described the room as worse than prison cells and that "the dog kennels in the living room of the house were much cleaner and in better condition..."

The boy told detectives he was often left in the room with the plywood screwed shut, and he would soil himself because he couldn't get to a bathroom. Detectives said the boy also told them a security camera was installed in the room, and he had to yell to be let out.

The Highland County Sheriff's Office said two other children in the home "confirmed the boy's statements about being locked in the room and physically abused." Those two children are also now in DCF custody.

Young and Marshall were given bonds of $50,000 each.