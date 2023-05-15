13-year-old hit and killed by Amtrak train in Highlands County

HIGHLANDS COUNTY, Fla. — A thirteen-year-old middle school student died Monday after he was hit and killed by an Amtrak train in Highlands County.

According to the Highlands County Sheriff's Office, the Amtrak passenger train was headed north at the time of the accident. The teenager was pronounced dead at the scene, near the railroad crossing at West Bell Street and South Feagin Avenue.

The teen was a student at Avon Park Middle School, which is a short distance from the railroad crossing. The sheriff's department said detectives are still working to piece together exactly what happened.

"There are no words that can capture how devastating this is to our community and schools," said Highlands Sheriff Paul Blackman and Superintendent Brenda Longshore in a joint statement. "Our prayers are with Malik's family and friends and we will make counselors, victim advocates, therapy dogs, and any other help available to anyone who has been directly impacted by this tragedy."