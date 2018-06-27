Woman breaks wine bottles, injures fish after being refused alcohol because she didn't have ID

SPRING HILL, Fla. — With surveillance cameras rolling, video shows a woman trying to buy a whiskey bottle at Karma Liquor store in Spring Hill.

But the clerk wouldn’t sell it to her because she didn’t have ID.

That’s when the woman pushes three bottles of wine off the counter and walks out.

“Just really annoyed over it,” said store owner Rob Starz.

The wine bottles aren’t the only victims. A beta fish on the counter named Shark Bait lost an eye.

“One of his eyes is deflated because he was on the ground over here after the lady pushed his tank off the counter. He didn’t have air for probably a couple minutes,” said Starz.

Rob put the video on Facebook with the hopes one of his customers would recognize the woman responsible.

“Hey if that person got angry over not having her ID, what’s going to happen when they actually get into a real altercation or someone steps on their toe somewhere? What are they going to do? Are they going to get in a fight over it?”

Rob is even offering a $100 gift card to whoever can ID her.

“It’s really just principal and keeping honest people honest,” he said.

The store’s video cameras helped catch shoplifters in the past. And they already seem to have worked this time.

Rob says he got a lead on who this woman is after just seven hours and plans to get the info to the Hernando Sheriff’s Office.