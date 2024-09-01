Two Brooksville friends killed in Citrus motorcycle crash

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Two Brooksville friends riding on a motorcycle were killed on Saturday after the driver failed to stop for another vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).

A 79-year-old Brooksville man was driving the Harley Davidson motorcycle with his 69-year-old passenger, also from Brooksville, westbound on Dixieland Street in Citrus County at about 1:12 p.m.

A Nissan Altima, driven by a 51-year-old Homosassa woman, was traveling northbound on U.S. Highway 19.

At the intersection of the two roadways, the motorcycle driver failed to yield, entered the path of the Altima and was struck, an FHP report stated.

The couple on the motorcycle, who were described as friends by FHP officials, were taken to a hospital where they were pronounced dead.