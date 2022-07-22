Teens turned their journey through Florida waterways into short film

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 50-mile journey from Rainbow Springs to the Gulf of Mexico.

“Everybody thinks of Florida usually as Disney World or Universal but it's so much more in your backyards. And you really have to pay attention,” said 17-year-old Ava Moody.

Moody, a senior at Lecanto High School and two other teens set out on this expedition a year ago as part of a film project with the Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation.

“That week I was never on my phone. I barely texted my phone back. It was a new experience because it was just so beautiful you didn’t even think about your phones,” said Moody.

The teens battled the challenges of nature and completed their journey to the Gulf.

Now you can see it all in a new short film called "Home Waters."

“Their youthful enthusiasm reminds adults and children of all ages to reconnect with that joy of learning something new. Discovering new places then being inspired to want to protect them,” said Mallory Dimmitt, Florida Wildlife Corridor Foundation CEO.

The foundation said Florida’s wildlife corridor is a crucial network of habitat connections that are at risk as our state’s population grows.

Moody, who was first inspired by going to science camp, learned these lessons firsthand.

“More and more of the environment is being deteriorated by people building houses and malls. It’s so very important that we protect this because animals don’t have the connection to cross through Florida,” said Moody.

The "Home Waters" film premieres Saturday morning at Zoo Tampa and will eventually be available online.