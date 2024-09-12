Tampa Bay Scouts facing opposition in potential sale of Sand Hill Reservation

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Sand Hill Scout Reservation is made up of 1,300 acres dedicated to nature and the great outdoors.

Scouts like Eric Cupps have been coming to this serene spot in Brooksville for decades.

“Sandhill is used every single weekend. There are scouts from all over the Tampa Bay area that come and camp. We even have scout troops from out of state come and camp at Sandhill," said Cupps, a former Eagle Scout.

The land was donated to the scouts in 1978 by Larry Die Polder.

His will says the property should never be sold and should be used in connection with Boy Scout programs only.

But Cupps says The Greater Tampa Bay Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America found a loophole they are using to sell some of the land.

“It’s a shame that they are going against this man’s will who gave the most gracious gift to scouting. Well over 1,300 acres and the Scouts are, I think, doing the wrong thing. They teach us to be trustworthy and loyal but they are being anything but being trustworthy and loyal," said Cupps.

The Council has a statement on its website saying they went to court earlier this year to confirm its full rights over the Sand Hill property.

They say Withlacoochee River Electric came to them about a potential sale of 50 acres and they are also exploring the sale of an additional 450 acres.

Louis Johns runs the Spring Hill Neighbors Facebook group with more than 45,000 members and is against developing the land.

“If we sell it to the electric company it says it’s ok. We can sell it to developers. We can sell it to commercial. We can sell it to different organizations. We shouldn’t be selling it at all," said Johns.

Johns says many in this community are banding together to stop the reservation from being sold.

“We can start going to the BOC meetings. We can start going to the zoning commission meetings, show Hernando County we are here in numbers and we aren’t afraid to back down," said Johns.

Supporters of preserving Sand Hill are holding a rally at the Reservation on Sunday at 3 pm.

Here is the complete statement from the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council: