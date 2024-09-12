Tampa Bay Scouts facing opposition in potential sale of Sand Hill Reservation

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Sand Hill Scout Reservation is made up of 1,300 acres dedicated to nature and the great outdoors.
Scouts like Eric Cupps have been coming to this serene spot in Brooksville for decades.
“Sandhill is used every single weekend. There are scouts from all over the Tampa Bay area that come and camp. We even have scout troops from out of state come and camp at Sandhill," said Cupps, a former Eagle Scout.
The land was donated to the scouts in 1978 by Larry Die Polder.
His will says the property should never be sold and should be used in connection with Boy Scout programs only.
But Cupps says The Greater Tampa Bay Area Council for the Boy Scouts of America found a loophole they are using to sell some of the land.
“It’s a shame that they are going against this man’s will who gave the most gracious gift to scouting. Well over 1,300 acres and the Scouts are, I think, doing the wrong thing. They teach us to be trustworthy and loyal but they are being anything but being trustworthy and loyal," said Cupps.
The Council has a statement on its website saying they went to court earlier this year to confirm its full rights over the Sand Hill property.
They say Withlacoochee River Electric came to them about a potential sale of 50 acres and they are also exploring the sale of an additional 450 acres.
Louis Johns runs the Spring Hill Neighbors Facebook group with more than 45,000 members and is against developing the land.
“If we sell it to the electric company it says it’s ok. We can sell it to developers. We can sell it to commercial. We can sell it to different organizations. We shouldn’t be selling it at all," said Johns.
Johns says many in this community are banding together to stop the reservation from being sold.
“We can start going to the BOC meetings. We can start going to the zoning commission meetings, show Hernando County we are here in numbers and we aren’t afraid to back down," said Johns.
Supporters of preserving Sand Hill are holding a rally at the Reservation on Sunday at 3 pm.
Here is the complete statement from the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council:
Scouting in the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council is thriving. Youth membership is growing, exciting programs are occurring among Scout units and at council camps and activities, outreach efforts are expanding to serve more at-risk youth, and the Council is positioned for more success.
There has been recent news and social media discussions focused on Sand Hill Scout Reservation. Our commitment to transparency and the continued success of Scouting in our community prompts us to provide this clarity:
The Sand Hill Scout Reservation has been a cherished part of our Council since it was generously gifted by the Die Polder family in the late 1970s. Following the passing of Larry Die Polder in 1978, there was a family dispute regarding his will, which was ultimately resolved with Main Henderson, Die Polder’s son, being named the Personal Representative of the estate. In 1979 and 1981, Main Henderson transferred two deeds of the property to convey fee simple title to the Boy Scouts free and clear of any use restrictions.
To reaffirm our clear title and unrestricted use of the property, the Council sought judicial clarification from the Hernando County Circuit Court. In January 2024, the Court confirmed the Council’s full rights over the Sand Hill property.
In June 2024, the Council was approached by the Withlacoochee River Electric Cooperative regarding a potential sale of an approximate 50-acre parcel located at the northwest corner of the camp, fronting Cortez Boulevard. While discussions are ongoing, no purchase agreement has been executed, and there is no set timeline for finalizing any agreement. If a sale proceeds, it will be followed by a thorough six-month due diligence period. Withlacoochee River Electric has been a steadfast supporter of Scouting, and we believe this could be a mutually beneficial collaboration.
Additionally, the Council Executive Board is exploring the potential to market approximately 450 acres on the northeast and eastern side of the camp. This evaluation is in the early stages, and no decisions have been made. We have engaged land planning consultants to assist with this process to ensure any actions align with our mission and benefit our Scouting programs.
As the governing body of the Greater Tampa Bay Area Council, the Executive Board is charged with directing the Scouting program under the obligations of the local council charter granted by the Boy Scouts of America. Those responsibilities include making the Scouting program available to all eligible youth, providing camping opportunities, and ensuring the fiscal sustainability of the Council. The Executive Board continually evaluates the Council’s programs, membership services, properties, and allocation of assets. The Executive Board consists of volunteer members elected annually by the voting members of the Council.
Significant investments are being made at Sand Hill and other Council facilities. Any proceeds from property actions will be reinvested into improving our facilities and programs, ensuring ongoing benefits for Scouts now and in the future.