HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — It was students who saved two Bay Area schools from the danger of shootings this week.

The scene at Hernando High School is a peaceful one today, thanks to brave students. The sheriff says the scene could have been very different if someone hadn't stepped up.

"He said all he wanted to do was hurt people, so it's a little scary," said Tiana Hardy, a Hernando High School sophomore.

Hardy wishes she could thank the students who came forward to report a 17-year-old who they say wanted to carry out a school shooting at Hernando High School.

"They literally saved everybody’s lives by what they did because he was planning on carrying out his plan," said Hardy.

Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis says school shootings may not be as fresh on people’s minds as it was in the days after the shooting in Parkland, but it's still something law enforcement deals with daily.

"A lot of times when people come forward and they see something suspicious or concerned, it turns out to be nothing and that’s great. We don’t mind that," said Nienhuis.

The sheriff says nearly 100 percent of the time, a crime can be prevented if deputies are told about it beforehand.

"If everyone had just ignored it and nobody came forward and said anything, what would’ve happened?" asked parent Jessica Currier.

The sheriff says if you “see something, say something” and even if something doesn’t feel or seem right, to tell a teacher, administrator, or officer right away.

"I mean from what I’ve seen I think, yeah that most people would step up and say something," said Logan Currier, a junior at Hernando High School.

Sheriff Nienhuis encourages parents to talk with their kids and support them in saying something when they see something that's not right.

"Silence is not acceptable, and fear is something you need to overcome, and you need to do the right thing even when its scary," said Nienhuis.