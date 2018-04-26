Student arrested for threatening to shoot up Hernando High School

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — A high school student in Hernando County has been arrested for threatening to "shoot up" a school.

On Wednesday, two students told the school resource officer at Hernando High School that another student was making threats to commit a shooting at the school the next day.

Both students provided Deputy Bill Pope with text messages sent by the student stating his intentions.

The student was already reportedly suspended from school for another matter.

Detectives tried to locate him, but could not find him. Crime analysts then developed leads on a possible location for the student, and were able to find him.

The student admitted to sending the texts and was taken into custody immediately.

He later told detectives that he did write the threats and did intend to carry them out.

He said he didn't have a firearm, but was going to try to borrow one from a neighbor or buy one from a store.

He then said he planned to go to Hernando High School to "shoot anyone who pissed me off."

Detectives say he knew what he was planning was wrong, but he was so upset that he just wanted to hurt people.

He was arrested and charged with two counts of written threats to kill or injure.