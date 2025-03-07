Pasco firefighter arrested for possesion of child porn, Hernando Sheriff says

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said a Pasco County firefighter was arrested for possession of child pornography.

HCSO said they identified Tyler John Holton, 30, as the suspect in a child porn investigation. Detectives searched Holton's home in Spring Hill on a warrant and found child sexual abuse material (CSAM) on Holton's phone that was linked to his account.

Holton denied having knowledge or ownership of the account.

HCSO charged Holton with possession of child pornography and unlawful use of a two-way communication device.