Man arrested for Pasco County fire, that destroyed several homes

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) arrested Joseph Newman on a warrant from Pasco Sheriff's Office (PSO) on Saturday. He is charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide and arson in connection to the March 4th fire that destroyed four townhomes in Holiday.

PSO says Newman set a van on fire on Boardwalk street in Holiday on March 4th, and that fire spread to several homes and vehicles.

Newman was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder premeditated, six counts of first-degree arson, and six counts of 2nd-degree arson. He is being held on a $1,150,000 bond

No one was injured in the fire.