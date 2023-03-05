Watch Now
NewsPasco County

Actions

Pasco County fire destroyed four townhomes

Pasco Fire
pasco county fire rescue
Pasco Fire
Posted at 10:58 AM, Mar 05, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-05 11:06:59-05

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A fire broke out late Saturday night in Holiday, destroying four townhomes, according to officials.

Pasco County Fire Rescue said it received a call about a three-alarm residential fire on Boardwalk Street at 9:30 p.m.

Firefighters took 90 minutes to knock down "the highly challenging fire," according to a social media post by the department.

Four townhomes were completely destroyed, while a fifth was severely damaged.

Authorities stated that all residents had been accounted for and that no one had been injured.

The fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Let's End Hunger for All Families! Join us and Help with ABC Action News Gives' Food for Families Virtual Food Drive.