K9 Partners for Patriots helping more veterans than ever before

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Clint Baker deals with many issues from his 20 combined years in the Marines and Army.

But here to get him through difficult times was Luna.

"She's amazing. It's amazing what the dogs can sense," he said.

Baker says he struggles in big crowds.

"Incidents bring up certain memories. And when those things happen in the public, you need somebody there to support you." Baker said.

But for the last three years, Luna has been by his side.

"She knows when I'm upset. She knows when something happens that, she needs to calm me down." Baker said.

Baker and Luna were paired up through the K9 Partners for Patriots, the Hernando County non-profit working with veterans to help those with PTSD and other traumas that often lead to suicide.

"Once they start to see the progress of their own efforts, they are training the dog that becomes their working service dog. Suddenly it's like the weight of the world is lifted off their shoulders. They are more relaxed. They are regaining their confidence and they are getting a second chance at life," said K9 Partners for Patriots communications director Gregg Laskoski.

K9 partners now work with more than 700 veterans.

That number has doubled in the last five years because of what they call a relentless need.

They hope to raise money to help even more vets at Saturday's America is Awesome event in New Port Richey.

The money will go toward training these vets and the dogs to work together in various situations.

"She takes care of me when things get rough. They are a partner just like there is in combat; you have somebody there that can help you out. Luna does that for me," said Baker.

