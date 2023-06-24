Hernando woman charged after shooting partner, barricading herself in home, sheriff's office says

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said a woman has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm after allegedly shooting a man in her home and then barricading herself with two small children over the weekend.

According to HCSO, the victim ran to a neighbor's home after being shot. When EMS and fire rescue personnel arrived on the scene, they took the victim to a local trauma center for treatment of the gunshot wound.

At the same time, HCSO deputies surrounded the home of the alleged shooter, later identified as Tabath Mincieli. Deputies couldn't communicate with Mincieli but learned she had multiple guns in the home.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., a little more than three hours after the first report of the shooting, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office SWAT team entered the home and found Mincieli and two small children in the master bedroom

Mincieli was arrested inside, and after examination, both children were determined to be in good health and given over to family members by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Detectives said Mincieli provided multiple different accounts of what happened at the home. During the investigation, detectives found that Mincieli had been arrested for domestic battery on the same person in May.

She now faces a charge of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. The victim in the case remains hospitalized in stable condition.