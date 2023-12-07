Hernando man arrested and facing nearly 100 counts of child pornography

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A 29-year-old Hernando County man is facing nearly one hundred counts of child pornography after a tip was given to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

According to the sheriff's office, detectives started a child pornography investigation after receiving the tip and identified Ryan Hohman as their suspect. Detectives then began working on a search warrant for Hohman's residence in Brooksville.

The sheriff's office said detectives saw Hohman driving and stopped him since his license was suspended. He was arrested at the scene.

Detectives said during an interview, Hohman admitted to owning the social media account under investigation and admitted to downloading images containing child sex assault material.

The sheriff's office said Hohman's social media account had more than 200 images of child sex assault material.

Hohman faces 93 counts of child pornography and a charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license. He's being held on a bond of nearly $1 million.