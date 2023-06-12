Hernando County superintendent leaves community divided; position in jeopardy

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — When hundreds of people showed up at last month’s Hernando County school board meeting, the line was clear.

Those supporting Hernando County School District Superintendent John Stratton on one side like student Robert Corden.

“Superintendent Stratton is one of the best superintendents this county has ever seen. He’s involved with students. Involved with school activities,” said Corden.

And those on the other side who were pushing for his removal.

“We don’t have a cohesive board. Nobody is willing to work together. And the only reason we don’t is we don’t have the leadership to bring us together. We need to get together. That’s why I would not back down,” said school board member Mark Johnson.

Stratton has faced criticism over his handling of several issues, including the investigation into a teacher who told the assistant principal she was “having bad thoughts” and “wanted to shoot some students," according to the sheriff’s office.

Stratton is also accused of allowing what his critics call a “woke” ideology to be allowed in schools. One teacher made national news after showing fifth graders a Disney movie with a gay character.

State Rep. Jeff Holcomb said he’d seen enough.

“As that list kept growing, to myself, I’m like, wow, they need new leadership in the school district," said Holcomb.

Holcomb introduced a bill signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis that will allow Hernando County voters to decide if the superintendent should become an elected position. That system is already in effect in more than half of the state’s districts.

But around the country and in Hernando right now, the school board appoints the position.

If the bill is approved next year, the switch to electing a superintendent won’t go into effect until 2028.

Stratton defended his record at last month's meeting before a vote of no-confidence failed 3-2.

“I follow the law. I always have, I have to. So I want to make sure the community knows we follow the laws as they are written,” Stratton said on May 30.

Holcomb acknowledged that being superintendent is a tough job. However, he said Hernando is falling way behind neighboring counties.

“I look at it as the second most important job in the county, probably behind sheriff. You probably have the biggest employee government body in the county. So there’s a lot to do there. And I just don’t think they are up to the task,” said Holcomb.