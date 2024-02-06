Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Hernando County on scene assessing bomb near American Aviation in Brooksville

M-65 bomb
U.S. Air Force Photo
The M65 1,000-pound general purpose (GP) bomb was typically used against reinforced targets like dams and concrete or steel railroad bridges.
M-65 bomb
Posted at 3:56 PM, Feb 06, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-06 16:50:07-05

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County deputies have asked the public to avoid the area near American Aviation in Brooksville as they investigate a possible bomb.

Law enforcement said it is thought to be a very old Mark 65 bomb which was used as far back as World War II.

Hernando County officials said it hasn't been determined if if the bomb is live or inert. The sheriff's office said it has requested help from the Citrus County Sheriff's Office bomb squad and alerted MacDill Air Force Base.

Deputies closed Spring Hill Drive between U.S. 41 (Broad Street) and California Street due to the possible bomb. The area will be closed until it's determined if the bomb is inert or live.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

More Hernando and Citrus County News from ABC Action News

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.