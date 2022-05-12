Watch
Hernando County deputies on scene of shooting in Brooksville

Posted at 1:45 PM, May 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-12 13:45:41-04

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — A shooting in Hernando County prompted the sheriff's office to ask nearby residents to remain indoors.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff's Office, deputies were on the scene of a shooting in the area of Shayne Street and Cook Avenue in Brooksville just after 1 p.m. Thursday.

The sheriff's office hasn't released details about the shooting but said residents in the area should remain inside until deputies secure the scene of the shooting. They also asked drivers to avoid the area of Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd./Cook Avenue/Shayne Street.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with ABC Action News for the latest details as they become available.

