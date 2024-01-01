Florida man charged with DUI in New Year's Eve crash that killed motorcyclist

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man from Inverness is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after troopers said he caused a crash on New Year's Eve that killed a motorcyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Floral City just after 4:30 p.m. on Old Floral City Road, south of Evergreen Loop.

Troopers said Tristen Melichar, 27, was driving a Dodge Caravan southbound on Old Floral City Road when he crossed the center line and hit the motorcyclist, who was going northbound.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Inverness, died at the scene. Melichar was not injured.

FHP said troopers determined Melichar was impaired and arrested him for DUI manslaughter. He was taken to the Citrus County Jail.

No other information was released.