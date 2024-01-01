Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Florida man charged with DUI in New Year's Eve crash that killed motorcyclist

police lights generic canva.png
Canva
File image
police lights generic canva.png
Posted at 1:15 PM, Jan 01, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-01 13:15:38-05

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 27-year-old man from Inverness is facing a DUI manslaughter charge after troopers said he caused a crash on New Year's Eve that killed a motorcyclist.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the crash happened in Floral City just after 4:30 p.m. on Old Floral City Road, south of Evergreen Loop.

RECOMMENDED: Driver causes fatal crash after running red light on New Year's Eve: FHP

Troopers said Tristen Melichar, 27, was driving a Dodge Caravan southbound on Old Floral City Road when he crossed the center line and hit the motorcyclist, who was going northbound.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Inverness, died at the scene. Melichar was not injured.

FHP said troopers determined Melichar was impaired and arrested him for DUI manslaughter. He was taken to the Citrus County Jail.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

ABC Action News Plus 1280x720.png

Local News & Weather. Watch Live and Free 24/7.