Driver causes fatal crash after running red light on New Year's Eve: FHP

PALM HARBOR, Fla. — One person is dead, and another is injured after a driver ran a red light on New Year's Eve in Palm Harbor, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a BMW 335XI was speeding south on US-19 around 11:40 p.m. when it failed to stop at the red light. When it entered the intersection of US-19 and Klosterman Road, it collided with a Kia Optima heading west.

Both vehicles rotated, and the BMW hit a utility pole before they came to a final rest along the road. The BMW's driver, a 20-year-old man, was ejected from the car during the crash.

The drivers were taken to local hospitals, where the BMW's driver passed away. The driver of the Kia, a 63-year-old woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.