Florida lineman bring electricity to Navajo Nation in New Mexico and Arizona

HERNANDO, Fla — When Zachary Laduke heard that people in the United States were living without power, he says he wanted to help.

“The kids were doing homework with headlamps,” Laduke said.

Travis Brown says the living conditions are hard to imagine.

“Little girl didn’t even know how to turn on a light switch,” said Brown.

The people in need are part of the Navajo Nation, living in remote areas of Arizona and New Mexico.

“There was an older lady. She was 70 years old. She’s been applying for multiple years now. And she said she’s ready to give up her house and go to an assisted living facility. So she didn’t have to eat canned food every day,” said Laduke.

Getting power to everyone in the Navajo Nation is no small feat.

It’s the largest reservation in the country, bigger than West Virginia.

These Florida-born lineman with Withlacoochee River Electric had to install power poles across a mountainous, rocky terrain.

WREC

“None of us ever built power lines up a mountain before. We just had to relearn everything we do,” said Brown.

The volunteer assignment is part of the Light Up Navajo initiative.

WREC

And the Florida crew finished a three-week job in just eight days, building 6.5 miles of power lines.

“Just their faces. It was worth it,” said Sean McKillen.

There are still thousands without power, and I asked all these linemen if they would go back and do it again.

They all answered, absolutely yes.

“It changed our lives and made us better. Made us better journeymen,” said John Blaho.

WREC

“It will definitely be something that sticks with me the rest of my life, and I’m hoping I can go back again one day,” said McKillen.