Firefighter says roof failed shortly after his family bought their first home

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A new house and a new baby— everything was set up just right for Alex and Kierstyn Myers. “So, so exciting when we found the house,” said Kierstyn.

The couple put all the money they had into buying a home in Homosassa.

“I painted this nursery for the baby before she was born,” said Alex. It was all ready when baby Raelyn arrived.

The Myers say an inspector had found leaks in the roof that the seller agreed to fix before closing.

“He had the whole roof on the front lawn repairing everything. Put it all back up and then the first rain that we had the floor swelled up the next day. Throughout the house, more spots kept swelling everywhere. There was water coming in through a light fixture,” said Alex.

Alex, a Hernando County firefighter, says there is also moisture on the walls and the baseboards are separating. But, it’s the mold that forced them to leave and stay with Kierstyn’s parents.

“Just the thought of it starting to mold and damaging her and what that could lead to farther down the road just didn’t sit well with us,” Alex said.

The Myers say they didn’t get the home reinspected after the seller, Freedom Capital Alliance, LLC, fixed the roof because they were assured it was being repaired to code and would be done right.

They admit they trusted too much. But they do have an Inspection Contingency Release signed by the seller saying they would ensure the roof was “properly installed and free of leaks.”

Both sides have lawyers now to fight over what happens next. In the meantime, the Myers are getting some help from the community through a GoFundMe Page.

“It’s upsetting thinking we had somewhere set up for her. We had it all set up perfectly. But sometimes stuff doesn’t work out as planned,” said Kierstyn.

I reached one of the sellers on the phone, who referred me to his attorney who is out of town.

I was told they would get back to me next week.

