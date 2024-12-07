Watch Now
Deputies: Small aircraft crashes near car dealership in Homosassa

HOMOSASSA, Fla. — A small aircraft crashed near a car dealership in Homosassa on Friday night, authorities said.

The aircraft crashed along Highway 19 and Longfellow Street near the Village Cadillac Dealership, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office told ABC Action News.

Deputies have not yet said how many people were in the aircraft or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board will be investigating the incident.

