Deputies accidentally shot victim and the man who was attacking her: Hernando Sheriff

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Bodycam video from Hernando County Sheriff's deputies showed a domestic dispute that ended with both people involved shot.

The sheriff's department said the domestic violence happened on January 29. Deputies arrived at a home on Cobb Road in Brooksville and found Tracy LeMaster on top of a woman who had called 911 for help.

Deputies said LeMaster was suicidal and, at one point, pointed a gun at them. That's when deputies fired at LeMaster.

The Hernando County Sheriff's Department said both LeMaster and the woman were hit during the shooting. Both survived, and the woman was released a couple of days later.

“If the average person were to watch this video and put themselves in the position of the deputies running into an open field with a person who has said several times, shoot me, shoot me. And there’s obviously a gun involved. The person has obviously lost their will to live and then points the gun at you. I’m very proud of the bravery that they showed," said Sheriff Al Nienhuis.

The Sheriff said LeMaster will be heading to jail soon, facing several charges when he is released from the hospital.