Watch Now
NewsCitrus, Hernando County

Actions

Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Brooksville

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Brooksville. The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured. No information has been released on the extent of injuries at this time.
police lights generic.png
Posted at 5:52 AM, Jan 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-30 07:35:37-05

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Brooksville.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured. No information has been released on the extent of injuries at this time.

Authorities said deputies arrived at the scene on Cobb Road in reference to a domestic disturbance and found a fight happening in the front yard.

One of the people involved shot at deputies, the sheriff's office said. Deputies returned fire, and two people were shot.

The two people who were shot were taken to local trauma centers, the sheriff's office said. No other information was provided.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active, and FDLE is investigating the shooting.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Is the Next Bee Champion here in the Bay Area? Have Your School Sign up Today.