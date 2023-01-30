Deputy-involved shooting under investigation in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office said two people were injured during a deputy-involved shooting on Sunday night in Brooksville.

The sheriff's office said no deputies were injured. No information has been released on the extent of injuries at this time.

Authorities said deputies arrived at the scene on Cobb Road in reference to a domestic disturbance and found a fight happening in the front yard.

One of the people involved shot at deputies, the sheriff's office said. Deputies returned fire, and two people were shot.

The two people who were shot were taken to local trauma centers, the sheriff's office said. No other information was provided.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is active, and FDLE is investigating the shooting.