Citrus deputies shoot suspect holding rifle

Citrus County Sheriff’s Office depuities shot a fleeing suspect on Friday, after he emerged from a vehicle with a rifle.

According to a Sheriff’s Office press release, deputies attempted to stop the driver of a Mitsubishi SUV because he was suspected of having a felony warrant.

However, the driver refused to stop, and a pursuit began. Deputies tried to stop the driver with a tire deflation device, but it was not effective. They tried again and were successful, but the driver continued into Marion County along U.S. Highway 200.

Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputies joined the pursuit and used a Precision Immobilization Technique (PIT) maneuver, which was effective. The SUV crashed into a power pole.

The suspect then exited a vehicle with a rifle in hand, “posing an immediate threat to the deputies and the nearby citizens,” the press release stated. Citrus deputies drew their weapons and fired at the driver, stopping the suspect. The driver was transported to a medical facility for treatment.

The press release did not identify the driver’s identity or medical condition.

“The suspect in this incident posed a significant threat to two communities today through his reckless actions,” Citrus Sheriff Office Col. Elena Vitt said. “At the end of the day, the deputies on scene had only seconds to decide how to respond to protect every citizen in the area before the suspect decided to further endanger the lives of both law enforcement officers and civilians present. “This is yet another example of why having a great working relationship with all of our law enforcement partners is imperative. We joined forces and seamlessly protected those we swore an oath to serve.”

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate the deputy-involved shooting along with the Marion County agency.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.



