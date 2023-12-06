Citrus County taking over investigation of foster care abuse allegations

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Chevonte Thomas is putting out a call to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office (CCSO).

"I think justice is life in prison. They need to lose everything," he said.

And it's a call being echoed more than a dozen times over by other men like William Sheeler.

"This has bothered me since 2006. Since I was twelve years old," said Sheeler.

The group is accusing their former foster parents, Jacklyn and Jerold Logemann, of abuse.

The Clearwater couple has been under scrutiny since January—after nine foster kids were removed from their home.

According to police records, that removal launched a criminal investigation into current living conditions at the couple's home and into allegations from former foster kids.

But ultimately, it was closed, at least in Pinellas County.

That's because the case is now being turned over to them, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office

.

"Detectives are in the preliminary stages to determine what crimes and when they may have occurred in Citrus, if any. That is all the information I have at this time. Please feel free to reach out with any further questions or concerns," said Sgt. Shelley Clark via email.

Adam Hecht is the attorney representing Thomas, Sheeler, and at least 20 other former foster kids.

He's filed a nearly 700-page civil lawsuit against the Logemanns and several child welfare agencies.

"It's my understanding that right now, the Citrus County Sheriff's Office is conducting their own investigation," he said.

The complaint alleges that much of the abuse, including sexual abuse, happened at a Homosassa property the couple owned at one point.

It was nicknamed the "river house."

"Honestly, it happened in Pinellas County and in Citrus County, but the majority of it was in Citrus County. And that 'river home' honestly haunts me. His favorite video haunts me," said Sheeler.

"Hearing that Citrus County is taking over is honestly a breath of fresh air because that's where everything happens at to you. You think you're going to a place to have more fun when it's a spot to be sexually abused," said Thomas.

But as one side hopes for charges, the Logemann's attorney—Rick Escobar—said he's confident they won't come.

"I'm not worried about the criminal charges. I don't believe that these criminal charges are going to be filed, and if they are, you know, I think we're going to be highly successful in court," he said.

Escobar told ABC Action News that his office conducted its own investigation and hasn't found any proof of the claims made against the Logemanns.

Instead, he claimed the men suing them were simply looking for money.

"So, the motive, I think, for those allegations is not that these things happened. I think that the motive for these allegations is that some individuals are getting together on social media, grouping together in order to make these allegations for profit," he said.

But the men we spoke to say that couldn't be further from the truth.

"I'm hoping that both of them honestly spend the rest of their time in prison, [to] tell you the truth. The money doesn't mean anything to me," said Sheeler.

At this point, there's no official word on when Citrus County authorities will make their decision about filing charges.

In the meantime, ABC Action News has also emailed the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF), which is also named in that civil suit, to get more information on their own investigation into the Logemanns and to get their reaction to the possibility of criminal charges being filed in Citrus County.

A spokesperson for DCF said via email that they are working to get us a response as quickly as they can.