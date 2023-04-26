Another man comes forward with abuse allegations in Clearwater foster home case

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Another man who lived in Jacklyn and Jerold Logemann's Clearwater home has come forward reporting abuse he endured while under the foster parent's care.

William Scheeler lived in the Logemanns' home from middle school to the end of high school when he graduated in 2013.

"Jackie just kind of manipulated you to into thinking that no one would believe what you said and that she was the only one who really cared," Scheeler said.

Scheeler only spoke about what happened inside the home to a few people. It wasn't until he saw the report on ABC Action News of other boys in the home and their reports of abuse that he decided to speak publicly and join the 669-page lawsuit filed by attorney, Adam Hecht.

"You we were a paycheck. You know we lived in a mansion that she always wanted and we were on a lower story. You know just numbers to her, paychecks," Scheeler said.

In January, nine boys were removed from the Logemanns' home after reports of abuse.

Clearwater police and the Department of Child and Family Services opened an investigation.

In April, Clearwater police closed the investigation.

The Clearwater Chief of Police released this statement:

"At this time, detectives have conducted multiple interviews and cannot corroborate claims of criminal conduct. The case has been inactivated. If additional information or evidence is developed, the case will be reopened."

Due to the lawsuit being civil litigation, the Logemanns' attorneys will no longer represent them since there is no criminal charge.

Rick Escobar with Escobar and Associates said once they were obtained by the Logamanns, they conducted a pre-file investigation and said their investigation found no wrongdoing had taken place and the allegations are false.

"It's a shame because what it has done is that it has eliminated the possibility of this foster home continuing to serve our community. That's the devastating part of this case. It's devastating enough that our clients had to pay us a lot of money to do this investigation in order to get the truth. It's more devastating, I think, that they're never going to be foster parents again because who in the world in their right mind would want to do that," Escobar said.

Escobar said the Logemanns have chosen to no longer foster children.

"I think that this was a consorted effort by one or more individuals in order to try to make these false allegations so at the end of the day they could go to some lawyer and file a lawsuit," Escobar said.

Hecht continues to move forward with the civil lawsuit and speak with people who had interactions with the Logemanns.

ABC Action News reached out to the defendants in the case to get a comment on the lawsuit.

A representative with Eckerd Connects said, "In response to your email to Martin Peters today, Eckerd Connects is not in the practice of commenting on litigation, pending or otherwise. We’ve received the complaint and forwarded it to our attorneys."

Safe Children Coalition said, "At Safe Children Coalition, in accordance with our mandated confidentiality policy, we are unable to discuss any case with the public as a part of our duty to keep children and families safe. Under most circumstances, most of the details regarding child welfare cases may not be disclosed to the public. As such, we are not able to comment on this pending legal case for the purposes of your story."