Citrus County Schools closed Thursday due to significant storm damage

Classes are canceled in Citrus County on Thursday after the county was hit by severe weather overnight.

Strong storms moved across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and left damage and debris strewn across several counties.

The school district said teams will assess the schools and determine the full scope damage and release more information at that time.

Authorities in Citrus County cited an unconfirmed tornado touchdown as the cause for the extensive damage.

Several roads are closed as first responders assess the storm damage.

As crews work to clear the area, deputies are redirecting traffic at the following locations:

Northbound traffic on Highway 19 will be rerouted down W Venable St., to N Dunkenfield Ave., to Highway 44.

Westbound traffic on Highway 44 will be rerouted north onto Turkey Oak Dr., onto Highway 19.

The sheriff's office said the following roads are closed due to down power lines, trees and flooding.



Fort Island Trail and Three Sisters Springs Trail intersection

NE 9th St., 8th St., and 1st St., in the Copeland Park area

Crystal Street near the intersection of W Balloon Lane

SE 8th Terrace

Ozello Trail and Winterset Avenue intersection

Whitewater Terrace and Turkey Oak intersection

The sheriff's office is asking people to avoid all of downtown Crystal River.

Video shows the damage along U.S. 19 in Crystal River early Thursday morning.

In addition to Citrus County, extensive damage is being reported in parts of Pinellas County.