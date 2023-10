PHOTOS: Tornado causes extensive damage in Citrus & Pinellas counties

Strong storms moved across the Tampa Bay area Wednesday night into Thursday morning and left damage and debris strewn across several counties.

In Citrus County, classes are canceled Thursday and the mayor said the city suffered extensive damage due to a tornado, which was confirmed by the National Weather Service on Thursday morning.

Another tornado was confirmed in Pinellas County, where extensive damage was reported in Clearwater.