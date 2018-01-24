Two people dead, one injured in triple shooting in Brooksville; suspect now in custody

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis announced early Wednesday morning the suspect in a triple shooting in Brooksville where two people died is now in custody.

Authorities say the shooting occurred Tuesday night inside a home on Azen Loop in the Hill ‘n Dale neighborhood.

The Sheriff confirmed dispatchers received calls from neighbors who heard gunshots coming from the 27300 block of Azen Loop.

When deputies arrived on scene they found three victims. Two people were dead. Paramedics airlifted the survivor to a local trauma center.

The names of the three victims are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Sheriff Nienhuis says deputies determined the suspect may have broken into an empty home a few blocks away on Cammie Street.

Authorities determined the suspect was a strong person of interest in the shootings and had multiple felony warrants out for his arrest.

Around 1:30 a.m., members of the Hernando County SWAT team entered the home. They located the suspect who was taken into custody.

Detectives are trying to determine the motive for the shootings and what connection the suspect had with the three victims.

Sheriff Nienhuis does not believe there are any additional suspects on the run and says neighbors can rest easy knowing a suspect is now in custody.

Officials currently do not believe the triple shooting is related to another shooting in Brooksville earlier Tuesday night.