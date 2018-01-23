Pasco deputies investigate deadly shooting in Holiday, one suspect in custody

WFTS Webteam
1:31 PM, Jan 23, 2018
The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Holiday on Tuesday.

The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in Holiday on Tuesday. 

The incident occurred on Richborough Drive in Beacon Square in Holiday. The male victim has not been identified at this time. One male suspect is in custody. 

Deputies say preliminary information leads them to believe the shooting may have stemmed from a dispute but that remains under investigation. 

Story Developing. Stay with ABC Action News for updates. 

