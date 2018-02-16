Avoid, Deny, Defend: Actions to save your life in an active shooter situation

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office says there are three things you can do to help survive an active shooter situation.



"Think of scenarios prior to them occurring so you have something to draw from," said deputy sheriff Matt Spooner.



Sheriff's deputies Matt Spooner and Jason Deso are teaching regular people three things they need to do to stay alive.



The first is AVOID, meaning run away and escape from the danger.



"Look for exits, not only in a school system but in restaurants." said Linda Wilfong a school worker who took the class.



If you can’t AVOID, then DENY, meaning don’t let the shooter get to you. Lock or barricade doors, and turn off lights.



"If you can’t avoid it and deny it, you have to come the personal decision of defending yourself instead of being a victim." said Jason Deso, deputy sheriff.



"When that stressful situation hits, you’re running through your head trying to figure out how you can adapt and overcome the situation, and already knowing, I can do this or that helps me be more prepared." said Jason Scowden, who attended the class.

Pastor Philip Johnson came from Hudson to learn how to keep his church a safe place.



"We’re living in an increasingly violent world and I feel like we have an obligation to our congregation to prepare ourselves," said Johnson.



Avoid, Deny, and Defend: in learning those three things law enforcement says you can protect yourself and others from an active shooter.