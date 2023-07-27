Arrest of Jennifer Odom’s accused killer brings healing for family, friends

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Jessica Floyd is still in disbelief. Three decades later, the man accused of killing 12-year-old Jennifer Odom has been charged. Jennifer and Jessica were in seventh grade together.

“She was my friend. We went all through elementary school and into middle school together. Girl Scouts together, camping trips, she was just a really fun girl,” said Floyd.

Thursday, Hernando County Sheriff’s Office announced that Jeffrey Crum is the man responsible for kidnapping and killing Jennifer on February 19, 1993. Floyd has been praying for years to see her friend’s killer brought to justice.

“It’s hard to believe that this is real because it has been so long and a lot of false hope along the way," said Floyd. "You don’t think this day is ever going to come. You hope, you really hope.”

Jennifer was last seen getting off her school bus but would never make it home. Erik Mayorga was also on that bus.

RELATED: Jennifer Odom's murderer arrested 30 years later, authorities say

“She always got off and would turn to her best friend and would always give a little sign to give me a call. Then would walk down her road every day,” Mayorga said.

Mayorga said their lives changed the day Jennifer was abducted, killing the innocence of the small town.

“After that, all our moms drove us down to the bus stop and would wait for us until we got on the bus. That was pretty much at every bus stop, you had a parent there, waiting with their child, and that didn’t happen before,” Mayorga said.

Investigators received thousands of tips, leaving no stone unturned.

“They came to my office here in Dade City. It took a couple of minutes, and they took DNA swabs. I never heard anything after that. I know there were a couple of people that we went to school with and were on the bus with that day that did the same thing,” said Floyd.

Floyd hopes Thursday’s news will bring healing to Jennifer's family and the entire community.

“Some peace, and some relief and some closure. If not today, in the coming weeks and months, that it all sinks in that it’s been solved,” said Floyd.