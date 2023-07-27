Jennifer Odom: Arrest made 30 years after murder, authorities say

As we approach what would have been Jennifer Odom's 43rd birthday next month, authorities in Hernando County say they've made an arrest in her murder.

The sheriff's office is scheduled to hold a press conference at 10 a.m. on Thursday to provide more information on the person arrested.

Odom was 12 when she went missing on February 19, 1993. She was last seen getting off her school bus around 3 p.m. to walk to her rural Dade City home. The sheriff's office said the short walk was just 200 yards, but she never made it home.

Kids on the bus reported seeing a faded blue pickup truck slowly following her as she walked home, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities searched 60 square miles around her home in the days that followed. It was nearly a week later, on February 25, when a couple searching an abandoned orange grove in southwest Hernando County found her body.

Hernando County Sheriff's Office Jennifer Odom was kidnapped and murdered in February 1993. She was 12 years old.

Two years after her body was found, on January 5, 1995, a couple looking for scrap metal in a rural area of Hernando County found Odom's backpack and clarinet case.

The clothes she was wearing when she went missing, which included a red pullover sweater and a zip-up Hooters jacket, have never been found.