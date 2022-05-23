Alleged Uber carjacker in Pinellas Park arrested in Sumter County

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. — A multi-county pursuit of a man who allegedly carjacked an Uber driver ended in Sumter County early Monday morning.

The incident started after Pinellas Park Police asked for Hernando County Sheriff's deputies to help pursue a Honda Civic that was stolen during a carjacking. The first call for help from other agencies came in around 4:25 a.m. Monday.

According to the HCSO, Tampa Police joined in following the car from the air as deputies in Hernando County waited for the driver to cross into the county. Once in the county, deputies from the HCSO began following the driver.

As the driver crossed into Sumter County, Hernando County deputies stopped the car and arrested the man, Cortez D. Wordelow, 31. He faces a charge of grand theft auto and is now in the Sumter County jail.