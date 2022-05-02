2 involved in Dade City shooting, investigation underway

DADE CITY, Fla. — Officials in Hernando County continue to investigate a shooting between two people on Jodi West Drive in Dade City.

Michael Terry, the Deputy Public Information Officer with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office told ABC Action News it appears that one of the people involved in the shooting made that call to authorities.

“It was a domestic-related incident. We're not ready to release what the relationship exactly was... At least one of the individuals was seriously injured. In the incident we do know that we have all parties accounted for who we believe we’re involved in this incident and so there's no danger to the public at this time," Terry added.

We don’t know the status of the other person involved in the shooting incident or if a medical examiner was ever on scene.

The investigation is still ongoing.