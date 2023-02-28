Red tide impacting Tampa Bay area beaches ahead of spring break

PASS-A-GRILLE, Fla. — What smells really bad, causes irritation in the throat, eyes and nose, and can kill fish?

"We don't say that word! That is not a word we speak out loud at all," said Jasmine Collins, owner of Way2go Rides in Clearwater beach.

Unfortunately, we have to say it because red tide has stirred up more than just negative thoughts.

"Siesta key was awful," said Bob Heil, who visits Florida 3 months out of the year with family. "We got out of the car, we got our chairs on the ramp, and everybody started coughing and just said we can't take it. We got halfway down across the sand and turned around and came back."

Heil and his family got in the car and pulled up the Florida Fish and Wildlife sample map to see which beaches were in the clear because "it's such a hassle, you can't just sit there and cough, and cough and cough."

It's why they headed north to Pass-a-Grille.

"It looks a lot better out there from any of the beaches to the south," Heil said.

Even still, a slight irritation in the throat is something he and his family could feel. A little further north of Pass-a-Grille is popular tourist destination Clearwater Beach, which so far seems to be okay.

"I haven't heard about it being on our beach, so as of right now, fingers crossed we do not get it!" Collins said.

Collins needs it to stay away—she runs Way2go Rides, a transportation service, and she fears if red tide shows up, the tourists won't.

"If we were to experience red tide, it could cause issues on the beach with people having breathing problems. It does directly affect us," Collins said. "Because we are a transportation company, we have people booking airports and transportation locally as well, so it definitely could hurt our business, but positive vibes only!"

To monitor red tide, make sure to keep a close eye on F-W-C's website.