Zillow names Tampa hottest housing market in 2022

Expects prices to jump nearly 25%
Lynne Sladky/AP
In this July 22, 2019 file photo, a for sale sign is posted in front of a home in Miami. In this first few months after the new federal tax law went into effect, Florida saw jumps in new residents moving from Connecticut and Massachusetts. New figures released Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, by the U.S. Census Bureau offer a glimpse of the impact of the 2017 tax law on U.S. migration patterns from high-tax northeastern states to Florida, which doesn't have a state income tax and has low property taxes (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Florida real estate
Posted at 12:50 PM, Jan 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-04 12:50:17-05

TAMPA, Fla. — Homebuyers in the Tampa area hoping for a reprieve will have to wait at least another year if the latest analysis from Zillow comes to fruition this year.

According to Zillow's economists, Tampa will have the hottest housing market in 2022. Immediately behind the Tampa area will be Jacksonville, Florida; Raleigh, North Carolina; San Antonio, Texas; and Charlotte, North Carolina.

Zillow said the Tampa market topped the list due to "a combination of strong forecasted home value growth, a thriving job market, relatively scarce and fast-moving inventory, and demographics that indicate a good number of potential buyers."

Nationally, Zillow forecasted a 14.3 percent growth in home value through November 2022, with the top 10 markets expected to exceed that number. The company predicted Tampa home values will skyrocket by roughly 24.6 percent during the year.

Zillow's Top 10 Hottest Real Estate Markets in the U.S. for 2022

  1. Tampa
  2. Jacksonville
  3. Raleigh
  4. San Antonio
  5. Charlotte
  6. Nashville
  7. Atlanta
  8. Phoenix
  9. Orlando
  10. Austin

If you are looking for a cool real estate market, head north or out west. Zillow said the coolest markets, by price, are expected to be New York City; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; San Francisco; Chicago; and San Jose, California. Still, overall Zillow said home values will grow by at least 1`0 percent over the next 12 months in all metro areas except San Francisco.

