Demotech downgrades 1, withdraws 2 Florida property insurance ratings so far

TAMPA, Fla. — As of August 1, Florida’s rating agency, Demotech, downgraded the financial stability rating of one property insurance company and withdrawn ratings for two others.

Demotech downgraded United Property and Casualty Insurance from an “A” meaning exceptional, to an “M” meaning moderate.

The agency also withdrew ratings for Weston Property Insurance and FedNat, which were previously downgraded to an “S” meaning substantial, in April.

A financial stability rating (FSR) is determined by “a company’s ability to survive a downturn in economic conditions as well as a downturn in the underwriting cycle and meet its policyholder obligations in any event,” according to the Demotech website.

A study by Guy Fraker called 'Florida’s P&C Insurance Market: Spiraling Toward Collapse', commissioned by the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee, found that United Property Insurance was one of the top companies for the largest net financial losses in 2019.

Its underwriting losses were 35,544, and its net income loss was 20,828. In 2019, United had about 5.3% of the Florida market with 761,039 policies. They also had 1,405 pending lawsuits, an 80% increase from 2016.

We also know that FedNat dropped about 60,000 customers, or half their policyholders in recent months in order to avoid going into receivership. According to the same study, FedNat had underwriting losses of 38,816 and a net income loss of 18,174.

In 2019, FedNat had 4.2% of the Florida market with 605,202. They also had 1,261 lawsuits, an 81.4% increase from 2016.

The study also states that in 2019, Weston Insurance had 0.6% of the Florida market with about 80,000 policies and 17 lawsuits.

The rating agency had originally planned to release new ratings on July 26 but decided to postpone after a letter from the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (OIR) expressed deep concern with the possible downgrade of about 17 companies, requesting the agency go back and re-evaluate their ratings methodology.

Demotech said in a response that they had been working with insurance companies to allow them to further prove financial stability.

When a company receives an "NR" or no rating, they are at high risk of entering receivership with the state, which could either result in rehabilitation or insolvency.

It's unclear what these rating downgrades truly mean for these companies, agents, and homeowners.

Prior to emergency action from OIR last week, any rating less than A would disqualify homeowners from receiving Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae mortgage loans. The temporary program establishes backup reinsurance from Citizens to any company that is downgraded, which allows their customers to be in compliance with their loan providers.

In addition, independent agents are not typically permitted to write for insurers with less than an 'A' rating. Two agents tell us that it's not clear what the effects for them and their clients will be yet. One said they're still concerned that loan providers will require customers to switch carriers.

We have inquiries into Demotech as well as all three property insurance companies for further information on what customers need to know. We have not heard back yet but will update this article when we learn more.

