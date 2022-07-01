Watch Now
NewsPrice of Paradise

Actions

40+ companies file homeowners insurance rate decreases in order to use Florida's reinsurance assistance funds

POP-homes-insurance-WFTS-STASSY.jpg
WFTS
POP-homes-insurance-WFTS-STASSY.jpg
Posted at 5:06 AM, Jul 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-01 05:06:11-04

TAMPA BAY, Fla. — June 30 was the last day for Florida property insurance companies who opted into the state’s Reinsurance Assistance Program (RAP) could file for rate decreases.

The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FLOIR) database shows 51 filings under the Senate Bill 2D RAP fund, from 44 separate companies.

This is $2 billion dollars made available during May's special session to help insurers obtain enough reinsurance for the 2022 hurricane season.

RELATED:

Under the bill, this now means that between this year and 2023, these companies will have to reduce customer's premiums to reflect the company's savings from the program.

This could be up to 4%, but one insurance company CEO said its decrease will be closer to 2%. The CEO added that premiums will still go up in the future due to how much it costs to get the rest of their reinsurance packet from other financial institutions.

Insurance database.png

To view the filings, status, and effective dates, click here and follow these steps:

  • Click the “Advanced Search” tab at the top of the page.
  • Select “Property & Casualty”
  • In the Keywords box enter “SB 2D: RAP Filing” and hit search.

We are still waiting for information on the status of all Florida companies obtaining reinsurance.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WHAT IS THE PRICE OF PARADISE?
As Tampa Bay continues to attract new residents and businesses, the impact of living in paradise comes at a cost for all of us— from the increasing cost of housing and infrastructure to utilities and insurance. ABC Action News is committed to helping you and your family make the most of your money and navigate through the Price of Paradise.