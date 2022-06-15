At least 1 Florida property insurance company unable to secure reinsurance by mid-June

TAMPA, Fla. — Two weeks after the deadline for property insurance companies to submit reinsurance plans to rating agencies and the state’s office of insurance regulation, at least one company has not been able to secure funding for the upcoming hurricane season.

Industry experts told ABC Action News they are concerned about a handful of other companies who took advantage of a deadline extension. Florida’s insurance rating agency, Demotech, said they expect to complete reviews of the other 39 property insurance companies on Wednesday, June 15.

Reinsurance is essentially insurance for insurance companies. In order to take on the financial burden of hundreds of thousands of homes, insurance companies also receive financial backing from reinsurance companies.

The Insurance Information Institute said they were informed about 10 companies that were struggling to secure enough reinsurance. Southern Fidelity Insurance Company lost its financial rating from Demotech on June 2.

Ratings Manager Bob Warren told ABC Action News they knew Southern Fidelity would not be able to secure reinsurance for the 2022 hurricane season.

“It was obvious they were having a very difficult time putting together an acceptable disaster reinsurance program and that resulted in the rating withdrawal,” Warren said.

A day after the rating drop, the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation (FLOIR) filed a consent order stating that Southern Fidelity is in “hazardous financial condition” and as part of a “wind-down plan,” the company would offload its 78,000 Florida policies to other private insurers in the state.

This is different from receivership, where the nonprofit Florida Insurance Guaranty Association takes over their existing claims and customers have to find new coverage on their own.

Lutz Homeowner Mary Kilgore is one of the 78,000 customers affected. This year, her premium went up $2,602 dollars to $4,393. On June 13, she still had not heard anything from Southern Fidelity regarding the future of her insurance.

“I haven’t heard one word about that,” Kilgore told ABC Action News reporter Stassy Olmos, “Nothing, nothing. You’re the first person to say anything.”

Mark Friedlander, a spokesperson for Insurance Information Institute, explained the consent order from FLOIR.

“What they've asked them to do is begin the immediate process of placing their 78,000 customers, which are 78,000 home policyholders, with other private insurance in the state,” Friedlander said. “None of those customers have to worry about any gaps in coverage in hurricane season, because, of course, we’ve already started hurricane season.”

Southern Fidelity is just one of several property insurance companies ending business in Florida in the last six months. Avatar, St. Johns, and Lighthouse are all in liquidation. FedNat dropped 68,000 policies, nearly half their customers, and Lexington Insurance pulled out of the state.

Meanwhile, several others have stopped writing new business in parts or all of the state, including Florida Farm Bureau, TypTap, United, People’s Trust, Universal, Heritage, Progressive, Safeport, and Wilshire.

“When companies go into receivership, or they're having difficulty, we're finding that a larger percentage of those policies are not finding a place in the private market, but they're coming to Citizens,” explained Michael Peltier, spokesperson for the state-backed Citizens Property Insurance, who has been adding about 6,000 new policies a week.

“We had a blip of about 12,000 policies a few weeks ago,” Peltier explained.

Half of those customers came from Lighthouse, bringing the company’s total to nearly 893,000 policies as of June 13.

“Many of our members are having to get their appointment with Citizens Property Insurance in order to fulfill the needs of their customers because in some cases, they simply don't have any options whatsoever,” Kyle Ulrich, president and CEO of the Florida Association of Insurance Agents said.

A study called 'Florida’s P&C Insurance Market: Spiraling Toward Collapse', commissioned by the Senate Banking and Insurance Committee found that of the $15 billion that went to litigated claims since 2015:



8% went to policyholders

21% to defense attorneys

71% to plaintiffs' attorneys (roofer attorneys)

“Last year… we had over 100,000 property lawsuits in the state of Florida… all 49 other states combined had 25,000 property lawsuits,” Ulrich exclaimed. “So the reinsurers who are putting their capital here in Florida, to support the domestic insurance market, have basically said, ‘We're not doing this anymore.’”

The Insurance Information Institute adds that even if companies are able to get reinsurance, homeowners will likely feel the impacts.

“Many Florida residential insurers that are buying reinsurance programs for 2022 are spending much more than they projected because the reinsurance market looks at Florida as being so volatile,” Friedlander added.

That cost will show up on homeowner’s premiums.

“We understand several companies if they haven't already done so, are planning to file significant rate increases to cover these higher reinsurance expenses,” he explained.

Kilgore is now working to get more information on new insurance.

“A new company, great. How much is that gonna charge me?” she said.

We reached out to Southern Fidelity for a statement, but have not received a response. Friedlander said that the company will still cover customer claims until all policies are transitioned to other providers.

While lawmakers did address reinsurance in a special session at the end of May, experts said it wasn’t enough. Lawmakers devoted $2 billion dollars out of general revenue to a Reinsurance Assistance Program (RAP) for insurance companies to access, but many are not opting in because of the fine print.

The funds can only be used for hurricane damage, not wind or a tropical storm and it requires companies to then reduce customer rates by June 30, which is the end of this month.

“These companies can barely survive, they're not in a position to give rates back. It's just not a very realistic or very feasible solution to the problem,” Friedlander explained.

The American credit rating agency AM Best also recently published a study on the outcome of the special session, finding that it just didn’t do enough to help.