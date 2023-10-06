US House of Representatives and US Rep. Matt Gaetz face uncertain future after Kevin McCarthy's ouster

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Republicans this week found themselves embroiled in "Gaetz-gate" as Florida's first district congressman successfully ousted a U.S. House Speaker. Florida's governor, meanwhile, kept up the pressure on the former president in his bid for the White House, and Donald Trump started swinging at someone else for a change — a judge.

"Gaetz-gate"

Florida U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz's political death blow happened on Tuesday. He and seven other Republicans were frustrated over former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's recent budget deal to avert a government shutdown and joined with Democrats to remove the GOP leader.

"The stages of grief I think are in progress right now with some of my colleagues," Gaetz told reporters shortly after the vote to vacate. "I think there was a stage of denial, and I've certainly experienced a good amount of their anger, and now we appear to be headed toward bargaining."

McCarthy's ouster has put a target on his back as some GOP colleagues are now calling for Gaetz's ouster. Others expect he'll face a strong primary challenge in 2024.

However, the congressman is leaning into the criticism, fundraising off the controversy and raising speculation that he may run for Florida governor in 2026. Gaetz continues to deny that's the case.

For fellow Republicans, the party is now scrambling to replace McCarthy. Former President Donald Trump weighed in overnight, giving an endorsement to Rep. Jim Jordan, R-OH. That's after Trump briefly considered throwing his own name into the ring.

"He is STRONG on Crime, Borders, our Military/Vets, & 2nd Amendment," Trump wrote in a social media post. "Jim, his wife, Polly, & family are outstanding - He will be a GREAT Speaker of the House, & has my Complete & Total Endorsement!"

When CNN asked Jordan on Friday about the support, he said he appreciated Trump's backing. It's unclear if it will help or hurt the far-right Republican. Jordan may have an even tougher time gathering enough support from more moderate members of the caucus in his search for 218 House votes.

"Look, I like the job I got now, I never wanted to do this job," Jordan said. "But someone has to who can who can bring the team together and can go communicate to the country and that's why I'm running."

The congressman faces GOP Majority Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, R-LA, in his run for the speakership. The House is expected to take its first votes next week. Democrats plan to push for the support of their Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-NY.

The Trump Defense

The ex-president spent the beginning of his week in court for allegedly inflating the value of his properties in a civil fraud trial. It comes after Judge Arthur Engoron issued a summary judgment last week which said Trump was liable for fraud.

The ongoing legal dispute will determine the scale of damages Trump and his eldest sons may face, which could reach $250 million.

The former president attended the proceedings for at least three days. Each time he spoke with members of the press alleging the outcome was "rigged" and claiming "our whole system is corrupt."

"Why attend?" Trump asked on Wednesday. "Because I want to point out to the press how corrupt it is because nobody else seems to be able to do it."

A day earlier, Judge Arthur Engoron reprimanded Trump and issued a gag order after the 2024 candidate attacked Engoron's clerk on social media, calling her a "girlfriend" to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-NY.

"Personal attacks of any member of my court staff are unacceptable, inappropriate and I will not tolerate them," Engoron said.

Watch Your Flank

In an attempt to shore up support in Florida during his White House bid, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday afternoon the backing of 60 of the state's 67 sheriffs.

DeSantis was billing himself as the "law and order" candidate in the GOP primary.

"It matters to have a governor like I've been — and it will matter to have a president of the United States, like I will be, that will stand up and defend the people that wear the uniform," DeSantis said.

Right now, DeSantis' polling is not looking great — even in his backyard.

The latest survey from Republican pollster Tony Fabrizio shows former President Donald Trump dominated in the Sunshine State, 57-22%. That's despite DeSantis delivering a ton of GOP policies during his two terms, and winning Florida by about 20 points in November — a stat he noted when asked about Trump's lead.

"Well— he won by three," DeSantis said, referring to the 2020 election results. "I won by 20. I don't know which you think is better."

The governor's allies continue to dismiss the bad survey results. Former Florida House Speaker Jose Oliva told us ahead of the second GOP debate the campaign wasn't putting a lot of stock into the metrics.

"Polls, taken very far out from a race, are not very precise," he said. "Not in any way. We're just too far outside."

Elections experts, however, say with so many polls showing the same thing — it's time for the DeSantis Campaign, and the other GOP contenders, to face facts about their Trump deficit.

"At this point, you know, it's hard for the other candidates to spin away the polls," Barry University Political Science Professor Sean Foreman said. "It's not just one or two showing Donald Trump with a big lead. It's all of the polls nationally and in the states. Trump's lead is either solid or growing."