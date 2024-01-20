Gov. Ron DeSantis turns attention to South Carolina, seeks major blow to Nikki Haley

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida's governor is likely set for a disappointing result in New Hampshire's presidential primary on Tuesday. If polling holds, Gov. Ron DeSantis may not break single digits, while Nikki Haley and Donald Trump battle to be No. 1.

Over the next crucial 48 hours, DeSantis has opted to leave the Granite State and spend the weekend in South Carolina. Saturday and Sunday are now all about making an impression on Republican voters in the Palmetto State, though he may return to New England early next week.

"We're going to do a series of [New Hampshire] events on Friday— and obviously be back through the primary day," DeSantis said on Wednesday.

As of Friday afternoon, DeSantis' campaign had yet to confirm a schedule for Monday and Tuesday or announce a primary watch party.

Meanwhile, senior officials told us that most of DeSantis' team has started relocating to South Carolina as they seek a major blow to Haley in the former governor’s backyard.

"We're determined to be in this race for the long haul," Andrew Romeo, the DeSantis campaign communications director, said. "The governor has said that. We believe he is the best candidate in this race. He has the right message."

Looking at the numbers, DeSantis seems unlikely to change things in New Hampshire with the little time remaining. Post-Iowa polls have him around 6%, while both Trump (50%) and Haley (36%) secured solid double-digits. South Carolina, with about a month until its primary, is likely his best chance to turn things around.

Dr. Susan MacManus — a politics expert and former professor — called the plan a "very smart move." She said investing in the Palmetto State now could help the campaign later with its long-term goal of grabbing as many delegates as possible.

"New Hampshire only has 22 delegates to the national convention," MacManus, a University of South Florida professor emerita. "South Carolina has a whole lot more— and it's all about amassing enough delegates pledged to you at the national convention to nominate you."

DeSantis will still need wins to do that, and while he has time to make an impact in South Carolina, the governor remains in the single digits, according to the latest polls there.