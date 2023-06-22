Florida's abortion access remains uncertain as state supreme court decision and 2024 elections loom

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Abortion access is a multi-front war in Florida. It's being fought in the courts and on the ballot in 2024. The state currently has a 15-week ban in effect, but it's unlikely to stay that way in the coming months.

It was a year ago, Saturday when the pivotal U.S. Supreme Court "Dobbs decision" changed abortion law across the nation, overturning Roe V. Wade and giving states the ability to limit access. Florida wasted no time. First, passing a 15-week ban, and this year, a six-week ban, which is currently on hold.

That six-week abortion ban, with some exceptions, hinges on Florida's highest court. Justices are mulling whether the state constitution's privacy protections cover abortion access. The court has said yes in the past, however, the current panel is thought to be more conservative. Republicans like House Speaker Paul Renner are betting they can get a new interpretation of Florida's privacy clause.

"Ya know, I'm a pro-life guy, I believe that biology and science say life begins at conception," Renner told us last month. "Most people — certainly those who were there when [privacy] was put up on the ballot — it being about informational privacy, like the great data privacy bill we passed."

There is no schedule for a decision from the high court, meaning it could come at any time. If justices uphold the 15-week ban, six weeks come online about a month later. Even so, Florida Democrats were in Miami on Thursday vowing a fight ahead of the 2024 election.

"Be prepared Florida," Florida Democrats Chair Nikki Fried said. "This is all hands on deck. We need each and every one of you."

Not only is the state party working with the national to tear into Republican candidates who backed the restrictions but there's also an effort to get abortion protections on Florida's 2024 ballot.

"The enthusiasm for restoring and defending access to abortion in Florida is overwhelming," Laura Goodhue, the executive director of Florida's Alliance of Planned Parenthood Affiliates, said. "People are very empowered by getting their voices back and restoring access to their rights — to decide their futures and their family's futures."

Goodhue is with the coalition of abortion rights groups behind the effort. She said they've collected about 240,000 signatures to date. Officials have also recruited around 2,000 volunteers and started petition hubs in 50 different spots across Florida. It all happened in a little more than a month.

If approved with 60% support from voters, Florida would return to abortion access around 24 weeks. The effort will need to clear a high bar with nearly 900,000 valid signatures to qualify for the ballot. Plus, the state supreme court must review and approve the proposed amendment's language. Goodhue is feeling "very confident" they can make it happen.

"I mean, the pace has been incredible," she said. "People are telling us this is the most excited they've seen the voters be to sign petitions."

The state supreme court's language reviews are not a rubber stamp. Numerous efforts have failed to meet standards in recent years. It's often due to vagueness in the ballot summary. The initiative will need more than 222,000 valid signatures to trigger the consideration.